DLocal’s (DLO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. DLocal has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 860,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.