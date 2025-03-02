DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $190.94 million and $14.78 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,784.06 or 0.99664873 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,532.81 or 0.99372968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was first traded on April 24th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00180759 USD and is down -12.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $13,974,461.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

