DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. DT Midstream has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

