DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

DTM stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $57.12 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

