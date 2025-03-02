Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 288.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
