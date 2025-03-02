Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.64 and its 200-day moving average is $578.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

