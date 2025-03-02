Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $123.90 and a 1 year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.