Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 267.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

DYN stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,387 shares of company stock valued at $142,789 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.