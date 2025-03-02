Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $17.98. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 24,647 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,358.63. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.