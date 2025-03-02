Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAVE. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $7.51 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

