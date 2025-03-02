eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.02) per share for the quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

EFTR stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $940.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.