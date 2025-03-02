Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 185 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 4.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

