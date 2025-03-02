Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.