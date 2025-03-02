Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Insider Sells $70,967.40 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Employers by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Employers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Employers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIG

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.