ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $175.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESE. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ESE opened at $165.23 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $97.11 and a 12 month high of $171.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,678,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.