ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 178.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

USOI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 34,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,303. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.7502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

