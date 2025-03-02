Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,132.99 in Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wowryk acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,132.99.

EIF stock opened at C$50.38 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.08 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

