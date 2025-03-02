Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,132.99 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wowryk acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,132.99.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.6 %

EIF stock opened at C$50.38 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.08 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exchange Income

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.