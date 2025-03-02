Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2,051.71 and last traded at C$2,042.60. 24,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 72,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,039.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2,003.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,841.27. The firm has a market cap of C$33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$121,008.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111 shares of company stock worth $232,454. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

