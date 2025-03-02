Farris Wilks Acquires 338,756 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 338,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $2,347,579.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,316,534 shares in the company, valued at $9,123,580.62. This represents a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ProFrac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in ProFrac by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ProFrac by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

