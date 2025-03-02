Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 8,595 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $59,047.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,130.22. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $285,492.36.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,289,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,025,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 801,968 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,334,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

