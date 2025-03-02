Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 2,063 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $14,172.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,517.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Up 0.8 %

Fastly stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.26. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLY

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 124.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.