Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $177.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.