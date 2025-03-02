First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 212,596 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,428,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 3.5 %

FSLR stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.88. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $133.90 and a one year high of $306.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

