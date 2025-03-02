Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,711,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,328,000 after buying an additional 164,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.