Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $64,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

