Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153,495 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $71,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 566,894 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 382,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brinker International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,611,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $164.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

