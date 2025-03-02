Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,703 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $95,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 11,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 291 shares of company stock valued at $129,184 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Barclays reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $574.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $461.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

