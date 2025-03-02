Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 177456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Fortescue Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

