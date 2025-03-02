FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Allyn Knoche Acquires 100,000 Shares

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Allyn Knoche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Allyn Knoche acquired 100,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

FPX Nickel Price Performance

FPX Nickel Corp has a 1 year low of C$56.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.09.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

