Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

