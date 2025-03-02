Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

FCX stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

