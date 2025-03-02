Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.34 and last traded at $109.00. Approximately 169,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,028,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Freshpet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

