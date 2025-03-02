FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

