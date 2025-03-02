FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $2.96. FuboTV shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 20,843,591 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

FuboTV Stock Down 13.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. This represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FuboTV by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in FuboTV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FuboTV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FuboTV by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FuboTV by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

