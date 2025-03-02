Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stake Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.