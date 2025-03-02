Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A) Director Buys C$37,800.00 in Stock

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A – Get Free Report) Director Ann Wong purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance
