Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 234.4% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $49.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

