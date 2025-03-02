Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 234.4% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $49.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
