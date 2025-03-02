Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) SVP Sells $165,138.75 in Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Granite Construction stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 66.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Granite Construction by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

