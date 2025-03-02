Guggenheim Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $145.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $117.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,074,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

