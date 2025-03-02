Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

