Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

