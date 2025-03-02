Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,494,863. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $449.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

