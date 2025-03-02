Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 393 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.7 %

BAX opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.13%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

