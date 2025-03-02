Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 66 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

