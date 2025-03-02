Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 85 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

