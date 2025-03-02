Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $438.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

