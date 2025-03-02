HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of CORZ opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,215,481.76. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

