Head to Head Contrast: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Biostage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 9.47 -$9.95 million ($1,372.00) 0.00 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -155.67% -117.82% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Biostage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

