Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Lessened by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,728 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $14,623,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,481,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.91. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

