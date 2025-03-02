Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $528.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.55 and a 200-day moving average of $524.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

